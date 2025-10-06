PORT DICKSON: Polish President Andrzej Duda today visited the Second Regiment of the Royal Armoured Corps (2nd RAC) at Kem Sunggala here, as part of the second day of his official visit to Malaysia.

Arriving at 2.53 pm, he was welcomed by Army deputy chief Lt Jen Datuk Tengku Muhammad Fauzi Tengku Ibrahim and other senior officers of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) and the Malaysian Army.

During the one-hour visit, President Duda showed great interest in visiting the 2nd RAC, where the Fonet communication system is installed in the Gempita, an amphibious multirole armoured vehicle.

The President was briefed on Pendekar PT 91M, AV8 Gempita and FlyEye UAS manufactured by the Polish company, WB Electronics, during his visit.

Also presented at the event was Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

The visit reflects efforts by both nations to explore potential defence cooperation and knowledge exchange in military strategy and technology.

Duda, accompanied by his spouse, Agata Kornhauser-Duda, and several high-ranking Polish officials, is on a three-day official visit to Malaysia — his first to the country since assuming office in August 2015.

The Polish leader had earlier attended a luncheon hosted by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at Seri Perdana.

He is also scheduled to deliver a public lecture at the Asia-Europe Institute, University of Malaya, tomorrow.

The visit coincides with a significant juncture, as Malaysia assumes the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025, while Poland holds the Presidency of the Council of the European Union during the same period.

In 2024, Poland was Malaysia’s eighth-largest trading partner among European Union member states, with total bilateral trade rising by 19.5 per cent to RM5.66 billion compared to 2023.

Malaysia’s major exports to Poland include electrical and electronic products, rubber products and machinery, while key imports from Poland consist of machinery, equipment and parts, electrical and electronic products, and transport equipment.