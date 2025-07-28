Political unrest threatens Malaysia’s tourism & economy

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysia Tourism Agency Association (MATA) has expressed concern that ongoing political instability and large-scale public demonstrations could harm Malaysia’s international image, investor confidence, and tourism growth.

Its president Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Harun said such unrest threatens efforts to promote Visit Malaysia Year 2026, a national initiative aimed at attracting millions of international tourists.

“Malaysia is now in a strong phase of post-pandemic economic recovery. Any actions that disrupt political stability and national security may hinder the growth of both the tourism and economic sectors,“ he said in a statement.

Mohd Khalid said prolonged street protests can affect business operations, job opportunities and investor confidence, ultimately increasing the cost of living for Malaysians.

He stressed that public safety must remain a priority as large gatherings carry risks of provocation, conflict and chaos that could threaten public order.

“Stability and peace are the foundation of tourism growth. Without guaranteed safety, tourists will simply choose other destinations that are more stable and secure.”

He added that a negative global media coverage could also severely impact the country’s Islamic and nature-based tourism sectors.

“Tourism is a major contributor to Malaysia’s economy, supporting millions of jobs.

“We recognise the right to voice opinions, but it must be done responsibly and not at the expense of national harmony. We must protect our stability to ensure the success of Visit Malaysia 2026 and the continued growth of the people’s economy,” he added.

The latest rally, held on Saturday at Dataran Merdeka, saw nearly 15,000 people in attendance.