PolyCC graduate employability hits 98.8% in 2024

MELAKA: Polytechnics and Community Colleges (PolyCC) continue to demonstrate the effectiveness of the national Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) system, achieving an impressive graduate employability rate of 98.8 percent in 2024.

Higher Education Ministry Secretary-General (KSU) Datuk Dr Anesee Ibrahim said the achievement was the result of strong collaboration between PolyCC and nearly 20,000 industries through the implementation of high-impact programmes such as Work-Based Learning, Structured Industrial Training, as well as Professional and Competency Certification.

“The academic programmes offered at PolyCC are ensured to gain accreditation and recognition from authorised professional bodies such as the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA), the Malaysia Board of Technologists (MBOT), and professional certification agencies.

“This accreditation proves that Polytechnic and Community College graduates receive formal recognition from the government, both domestically and internationally, as well as from relevant industries,” he said in Ayer Keroh here today.

He was speaking at the 22nd Convocation Ceremony of Politeknik Melaka, which was also attended by Dr Shamsuri Abdullah, Deputy Director-General (Planning) of the Department of Polytechnic and Community College Education.

Elaborating further, Anesee said efforts to produce well-rounded and entrepreneurially-minded graduates were also being emphasised, with 119 entrepreneurship incubators successfully established this year, involving 476 students and generating nearly RM800,000 in sales.

“Students are exposed to various programmes during their studies, including skills competitions, entrepreneurship activities, research, volunteerism, and sports, to shape holistic and dynamic character,” he said.

He added that PolyCC is also actively forging partnerships with various international institutions from countries such as Russia, Japan, Korea, Türkiye, China and Indonesia, to strengthen academic and research collaboration in line with the ministry’s focus on the internationalisation of higher education.

“This move aligns with the ministry’s aspiration to strengthen Malaysia’s position as a world-class higher education hub, while elevating PolyCC as a leading TVET institution at the international level,” he said.

Anesee noted that PolyCC now stands as a premier TVET institution with 36 polytechnics and 106 community colleges, involving nearly 15,000 staff and 97,000 active students, including in Melaka, which hosts two polytechnics and six community colleges.

“This year, a total of 32,087 graduates from polytechnics and community colleges will have been or are being celebrated in 28 convocation ceremonies held nationwide,” he said. - Bernama