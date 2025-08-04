Man United draws Everton, West Ham blanks Bournemouth in US tour

BRUNO Fernandes scored one goal and set up another as Manchester United drew Everton 2-2 on Sunday to claim the Premier League Summer Series title. The Red Devils finished top of the table with seven points after earlier victories over West Ham and Bournemouth in the pre-season tournament.

“It’s improving,“ Fernandes told Sky Sports. “The club is doing the best they can. We needed more competition and quality to push everyone. Hopefully, we can get one or two more players to help with that.”

Manchester United endured their worst Premier League finish last season, placing 15th with just 11 wins. Fernandes acknowledged the fans’ support, saying, “The fans pay more for tickets, and we appreciate their efforts. It’s up to us to repay them on the pitch.”

Fernandes opened the scoring in the 19th minute with a penalty after Everton’s James Tarkowski fouled Amad Diallo. Iliman Ndiaye equalized for Everton before Mason Mount restored United’s lead in the 69th minute. However, an own goal by Ayden Heaven leveled the match again.

Earlier, West Ham defeated Bournemouth 2-0, with Niclas Fullkrug and Jarrod Bowen scoring. New signing El Hadji Malick Diouf played a key role in both goals.

“Both goals are down to him,“ Bowen said of Diouf. “He’s humble, brilliant for the group, and a top footballer. We’re excited to see more from him.”

Bournemouth struggled to capitalize on early chances, hitting the woodwork multiple times. Bowen praised his team’s resilience, saying, “We didn’t start well, but we stuck in there.” - AFP