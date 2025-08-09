Pondok teachers must master AI to counter digital challenges, says PM

MACHANG: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on pondok school teachers to master information technology and artificial intelligence (AI) to navigate the digital era.

He warned that failing to adapt could leave traditional religious institutions vulnerable to modern intellectual challenges.

“If we do not master it, others will, and our children will adopt AI based on the frameworks of the United States or France,“ he said.

He stressed the need for resilience, Islamic understanding, and wisdom in guiding students through technological advancements.

Anwar spoke at the opening of the MADANI Ijtimak of Kelantan Islamic Scholars and Pondok Teachers 2025 at UiTM Machang.

Present were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar and Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud also attended the event.

Anwar emphasised the need to rebuild pondok schools as strongholds of Islamic history to counter secular influences.

“Last month, I called in officials from the Finance Ministry to find a way to rebuild pondok schools as strongholds,“ he added.

He said this effort is crucial for realising the MADANI vision in its true sense.

Earlier, Anwar distributed RM1.03 million in contributions to pondok school representatives at the National Umara’-Ulama Pondok Dialogue (UMRAN) 2025.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to restoring and elevating pondok institutions to uphold faith and morals.

This initiative involves collaboration between the Finance Ministry and Jakim to upgrade facilities and technology in religious schools. - Bernama