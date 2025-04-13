‘Ponzi scheme victims could recover funds’

PETALING JAYA: As authorities dig deeper into the “Pelaburan MBI” investment scam that is suspected to have been operated as a Ponzi scheme, a crime analyst has said investors may have a shot at recovering their money.

However, a lot depends on the outcome of the investigation and the ability of the victims to provide solid proof of ownership.

Crime analyst Datuk Shahul Hamid Abdul Rahim said recovered assets are typically returned to verified victims once a case is resolved, but success depends on solid evidence and victim cooperation.

“At this stage, the seized assets remain in police custody as they are considered crucial evidence in the ongoing probe.

“Affected investors may need to come forward, lodge a formal statement with authorities and submit supporting documents to assist the investigation.”

He said this step is vital for building a solid case, boosting the chances of recovering funds and enlisting the victims as witnesses.

He also said police typically assess how much each individual invested to determine the extent of possible reimbursement based on original funds.

“However, if only part of the investment can be verified with sufficient evidence, then only that amount would be considered for return. We will have to wait until the probe concludes.”

Crime analyst Datuk Seri Dr Akhbar Satar said the process of reclaiming investment funds is often considered legally complex and uncertain.

He said a big hurdle lies in proving ownership of the funds and validating the legitimacy of an investor’s claims.

“It is difficult to (determine) legally. If there is insufficient evidence to back the claims, the seized assets may ultimately be forfeited by the government.”

He urged the public to be wary of investment schemes that promise unusually high returns.

“It is crucial to verify whether a company is genuine and recognised, especially by Bank Negara Malaysia.”

A retired senior police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said many individuals fall victim to dubious schemes because they are overly trusting, even when clear red flags are present.

He added that Ponzi schemes often depend on charismatic individuals to give the scam a sense of credibility.

“The public must exercise extreme caution as these individuals are exploiting others for financial gain,” he warned, expressing concern over the billions lost and the recent arrests involving high-profile figures.

On Friday, theSun reported that eight individuals, including four believed to hold the title “Datuk”, were arrested for alleged involvement in a Ponzi investment scheme.

Police seized and froze assets linked to the operation, worth over RM3.17 billion.

Among the seized items were 638 bank and stock trading accounts, involving RM1.16 billion, 35 properties estimated to be worth RM2 billion, 10 luxury vehicles, 12 high-end wristwatches, large sums of foreign and local currencies, as well as jewellery, designer handbags, phones, laptops and key documents.

It is understood that the scheme had been operating for several years, allegedly defrauding thousands of investors with promises of high returns.