Port Dickson contributes 502.6 tonnes to state fish catch, worth RM10.42 million

PORT DICKSON: Port Dickson is crucial to the state’s fish catch production, contributing 502.6 tonnes and generating RM10.42 million in value last year.

Negeri Sembilan Fisheries Department director Kasim Tawe, said the surrounding waters are particularly abundant in demersal fish species, such as semilang, grouper and stingray, which accounted for 259.89 tonnes, while pelagic fish species, including tenggiri, senangin and alu-alu, contributed 179.97 tonnes.

He said a development allocation of RM49,800 has been provided to the State Fisheries Office to improve fishery resources through the Food Security Reinforcement Programme, which will support the procurement of fishing gear and fish-collecting devices known as unjam.

“There are 480 fishermen and 359 registered vessels in Zone A of this district. The introduction of unjam will greatly enhance fishing activities here. This method can boost catch efficiency and lower operational costs for fishermen,“ he said during the myUnjam 2024 event with the Bagan Pinang Fishermen’s Community at Pantai Bagan Pinang here today.

Unjam is a device used by coastal fishermen to improve both commercial and recreational fishing.

The event, officiated by State Heritage, Technology, Innovation and Digital Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Faizal Ramli, was attended by Hengyuan Refining Company (HRC) chief executive officer Luke Yin.

Kasim added that 106 unjam units have been deployed in the waters of Port Dickson, along with the release of 5,000 red snapper fish fry to boost fishery resources.

“Since the initial deployment in June, there has been a significant increase in fish catches in the unjam areas, with recreational anglers successfully landing species like sagai, Giant Trevally (GT), talang raya and tenggiri,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Luke said the programme aims to collaboratively tackle challenges facing the marine environment, such as overfishing, pollution and climate change, adding that HRC is committed to continuing this partnership to support the local economy while protecting the marine ecosystem for future generations.