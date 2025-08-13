Brazil orange juice byproducts hit by 50% US tariffs

SAO PAULO: Brazilian exporters of orange juice byproducts will suffer a major revenue decline from a hefty 50% U.S. tariff imposed on many of the country’s products in early August, industry trade group CitrusBR said on Tuesday.

The economic impact can amount to 1.54 billion reais ($285.45 million), including from the 50% tariff on orange juice byproducts and a 10% duty on the juice itself, CitrusBR said in a statement.

Orange juice byproducts are widely used by both the beverage and cosmetics industries.

In the United States, for example, about 58% of juice consumption consists of reconstituted juice, which is made from a concentrate that is later mixed with water.

The 50% tariff applies to byproducts such as orange cells and essential oils, which are responsible for aroma, and are used to reconstitute orange juice, among other applications, CitrusBR said.

($1 = 5.3949 reais) - Reuters