2025 Malaysia MotoGP: SIC targeting 200,000 spectators

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sepang International Circuit (SIC) is maintaining its target of attracting 200,000 spectators to watch the World Motorcycle Championship (MotoGP) over three days at the 2025 Malaysian Grand Prix (GP) on Oct 24-26.

SIC Chief Executive Officer Azhan Shafriman Hanif said the company was aware of the high target compared to the previous edition but was still determined to realise it this year.

Last year’s Malaysian GP recorded a three-day attendance of 184,923 spectators.

“We have reached 75 per cent of the ticket capacity sold and this year we are introducing some exciting features including the first-ever pre-race electronic dance music (EDM) festival.

“The target of 200,000 spectators is quite bold but of course with the support of everyone we know we can achieve it,“ said Shafriman during the launch of the 2025 Malaysian GP here today.

Also present at the launch was Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh who said the race will be preceded by two EDMs on Oct 18-19.

“RM1 from every ticket sold will also be channelled to the National Sports Trust Fund (KWASN) which will support the development of Malaysian athletes.

“SIC is also introducing a special Buy One-One Free promotion for Malaysia GP Rahmah tickets priced at RM49.90 each. The promotion which started at 12 noon today will end at 8pm tomorrow,“ she said. - Bernama