Postal Service Fund established with RM50 million to strengthen sector resilience

SHAH ALAM: The Communications Ministry is finalising the process of channelling RM50 million for the establishment of the Postal Service Fund.

Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the fund will be managed by Pos Malaysia Berhad to ensure the sustainability and continuity of postal services nationwide, particularly in rural areas.

He stated this initiative aligns with Malaysia’s commitment as a member of the Universal Postal Union.

“The Postal Service Fund is a strategic initiative to support the transformation of the postal sector to remain relevant, sustainable and competitive in the era of communication and e-commerce,“ he told a press conference after launching Redly Pos Malaysia International.

Fahmi explained that under the Universal Service Obligation framework, the fund will be channelled and integrated with courier services to strengthen Pos Malaysia’s core operations.

He revealed that Pos Malaysia’s transformation efforts since 2021 have yielded encouraging results, with next-day parcel delivery performance improving to over 90% compared to only 50% in 2021.

Pos Malaysia has also recorded a 93% on-time delivery rate and a leading customer satisfaction score of 91%, surpassing the industry average of 82%.

The minister said Pos Malaysia has now entered a new phase of transformation with the implementation of several new business model trials beginning in the fourth quarter of this year.

This move addresses structural challenges such as declining mail volume, fewer customer visits to post offices and growing competition in the parcel market.

Fahmi added that the Postal Service Fund aims to ensure uninterrupted provision of essential postal services to the public, in accordance with Section 5 of the Postal Services Act 2012.

On the launch of Redly Pos Malaysia International, Fahmi said the new international brand will consolidate all cross-border postal and delivery services under a strong and unified identity.

He stated this initiative will help connect Malaysian consumers and businesses to global markets, bringing international opportunities closer to home.

“We hope this transformation will bring benefits not only to the company, but also to its employees and customers,“ he said. – Bernama