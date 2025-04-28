PETALING JAYA: A poultry processing plant in Kulim, Kedah, was ordered to shut down immediately after failing to install effluent treatment systems to treat wastewater from processing raw poultry.

This is the second plant located in the same vicinity ordered to cease operations, the New Straits Times reported.

Kedah Department of Environment (DOE) director Sharifah Zakiah Syed Sahab said inspections found that the plant, located in Taman Industri Waja, was discharging untreated waste into the environment.

The plant was subsequently issued a notice for equipment operation detention under Section 38(1)(a) of the Environmental Quality Act 1974.

“This was done to immediately halt the ongoing pollution.

“The facility has been ordered to cease operations to allow for remedial measures to be carried out promptly,“ she was quoted as saying.

Sharifah added that the plant would be allowed to resume operations once the department is satisfied with the measures taken to rectify its wastewater treatment system.

It was reported last week that another poultry processing plant, also located in Kulim, was ordered to shut down following complaints from nearby residents about a foul odour.

The department’s investigation found that the stench was caused by poultry slaughter waste and cages.