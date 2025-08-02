PPK Beluran and Nestlin Malaysia sign RM60m bird’s nest MoU

KOTA KINABALU: The Beluran Area Farmers’ Organisation (PPK Beluran) and Nestlin Malaysia Sdn Bhd have entered into a 10-year partnership for the supply and purchase of edible bird’s nests, valued at over RM60 million.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said the MoU involves the supply and purchase of both unprocessed and processed bird’s nests.

He added that the collaboration will position PPK Beluran as a main hub for the collection and processing of edible bird’s nest in Sabah, while boosting the industry’s growth in the state.

“The products will be exported to China, which highlights the industry’s significant potential in Sabah,” he told reporters after witnessing the MoU exchange at the 2025 National Farmers, Breeders and Fishermen’s Day celebration here today.

PPK Beluran was represented by its board chairman, Datuk James Ratib, who is also Sabah’s Minister of Community Development and People’s Wellbeing, while Nestlin Malaysia was represented by its chief executive officer, Datuk Sia Swee Seng.

Meanwhile, Mohamad also witnessed another MoU exchange between the Farmers’ Organisation Authority (LPP) and the Malaysian Pineapple Industry Board (LPNM) for the development of pineapple cultivation in Sabah.

The strategic five-year partnership involves technology transfers, technical support, and the expansion of participation among farmers and LPP members, with a total investment of RM500,000.

LPP was represented by its director-general Amir Matamin, while LPNM was represented by its director-general Mohd Khairuzamri M Salleh.

Mohamad said that aside from Johor, which is currently the leading pineapple producer in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak also have significant potential for large-scale commercial pineapple cultivation, not only to meet local demand but also for export purposes.

He added that Sabah has kickstarted its pineapple cultivation on an area spanning 300 hectares in Sinua, Sook, via a collaboration between LPNM and the Sabah Land Development Board (SLDB), and has identified thousands of acres that could be utilised for pineapple cultivation.

According to him, districts such as Kota Marudu, Beaufort, and other areas under SLDB’s management have also shown promising prospects for commercial-scale cultivation.

“We encourage large-scale cultivation to not only ensure sufficient supply for the domestic market but also to penetrate international markets,” he added. - Bernama