PPNP charged with illegal occupation of gov’t land

KUANTAN: Pertubuhan Perusahaan Pertanian Negeri Pahang (PPNP) was charged in the Sessions Court here today with occupying government land without permission in Kampung Kawah, Mukim Hulu Kuantan, last year.

PPNP, represented by its treasurer Wan Aidie Amin Wan A. Aziz, pleaded not guilty to the offence, which was allegedly committed at 2pm on June 18, 2024.

The charge, framed under Section 425(1)(a) of the National Land Code (Revised 2020) Act 828, provides for a fine of up to RM500,000, imprisonment of up to five years, or both, upon conviction.

Pahang State Enforcement Unit (UPNP) prosecuting officers Muhammad Najmi Zaki Amer Suhaimi and Muhammad Taqiyuddin Azizan appeared for the prosecution, while lawyer Asiah Abd Jalil represented PPNP.

The prosecution did not propose any bail amount, leaving the matter to the court’s discretion.

Asiah requested the court to impose the minimum bail amount, stating that the case did not involve losses to the state government and the bail payment would be made using the organisation’s funds.

Judge Azman Mustapha set bail at RM6,000 with one surety and fixed April 18 for mention.