PPR lift upgrades to start after Budget 2026 approval says Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: Lift maintenance and replacement works at People’s Housing Projects (PPR) in the federal capital are expected to begin once Budget 2026 is approved, said Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi, who is also the Member of Parliament for Lembah Pantai, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had instructed Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to expedite the implementation of lift upgrading projects at PPR areas that frequently experience breakdowns, following his recent visit to Pantai Dalam.

“The Prime Minister has requested that RM300 million be allocated to immediately carry out the improvement works. Usually, lift replacement takes about six to nine months after the tender process and other procedures are completed.

“The Prime Minister has just presented the Budget 2026, so there will be a process involved... there’s already a list (of PPRs requiring lift upgrades),” he told reporters after attending the 2025 Lembah Pantai Constituency Deepavali Contribution Ceremony here today.

He said the works are expected to commence once the procurement process is completed, with the aim of replacing faulty lifts by next year.

Fahmi said he would contact Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa and DBKL’s Housing Department to ensure that the most critical areas are identified and prioritised in the project’s implementation.

He added that the Prime Minister had also instructed DBKL to upgrade more stalls and shops across Kuala Lumpur, following the successful refurbishment of 113 units over the past two years.

“The Prime Minister said that since there are over 2,000 units across Kuala Lumpur under DBKL’s care, improvements need to be done immediately. A total of RM200 million from DBKL’s funds will be used for this purpose,” he said.

Commenting on Budget 2026, which was tabled yesterday, Fahmi said the public had generally responded positively to the government’s approach of prioritising the people’s well-being through savings and transparent financial management.

“What the government has achieved today stems from savings, good governance, and more transparent and efficient management. We have succeeded in reducing leakages and smuggling, and all the savings we make will be channelled back to the people.

“... This morning, while I was at a coffee shop in Bangsar speaking with residents, most of them expressed their happiness with the budget that was presented. They see that the country is now moving in the right direction. Insya-Allah, we will continue to review and improve where needed, and if there are any groups requiring additional assistance, the government will certainly look into it,” he said.

Fahmi added that he had also requested the Association of Malaysian Express Carriers (AMEC) to review the employment status of delivery workers who do not fall under the gig worker category, to find a joint solution with the government.

“I’ve asked AMEC, which represents all courier and postal companies, to consult their members and hold discussions with the Ministry of Finance, Insya-Allah, early next week, because some parcel delivery workers are not categorised as gig workers, e-hailing, or p-hailing workers.

“This is what we’re working on, as the MADANI government always listens and will continue striving to deliver better outcomes for the people, Insya-Allah,” he said.

On the Deepavali Contribution Ceremony, Fahmi said more than 1,200 recipients in the Lembah Pantai constituency are expected to receive vouchers worth RM150 per family in conjunction with this year’s Deepavali celebration, with the distribution being carried out in stages since last week. - Bernama