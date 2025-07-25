PPR Rembau completed after 5 years, now open for occupancy

REMBAU: The People’s Housing Programme (PPR) in Rembau, constructed at a cost of RM91.2 million, has been fully completed and is now ready for occupancy after five years of development.

Deputy Minister of Housing and Local Government Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu confirmed that the project, which began on March 4, 2020, was officially handed over to the National Housing Department on February 27 this year.

She announced that 166 eligible applicants have been selected for the first phase of occupancy after passing the screening process. “This project reflects the successful collaboration between the Federal and State Governments in delivering quality housing under the Malaysia MADANI initiative,“ she said during the Offer Letter Handover Ceremony and Open Day at Mukim Chembong.

Negeri Sembilan Senior State Executive Councillor Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias was also present at the event.

Aiman Athirah explained that all recipients were offered the Rent-to-Own (RTO) scheme, allowing them to rent for five to 20 years before ownership transfer. Jalaluddin added that Negeri Sembilan currently has 1,422 PPR units either completed or under construction, including the upcoming PPR Jempol project in Kampung Dato’ Johan, which will provide 100 additional homes.

Normasita Md Diah, 38, a mother of three, expressed her gratitude for being selected, calling it a dream come true. H. Uphaindro, 36, a school worker, also thanked the government for helping B40 families secure affordable housing.

The PPR Rembau project spans nearly 16.18 hectares (40 acres) and includes 452 single-storey terrace houses, each measuring 700 square feet. Facilities such as a surau, community hall, stalls, playground, and communal spaces are also available for residents. - Bernama