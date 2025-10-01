PPZ-MAIWP collects RM62.86 million zakat through three campaigns with 20,688 payers

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council Zakat Collection Centre collected RM62.86 million in zakat through three campaigns involving 20,688 payers.

PPZ-MAIWP chief executive officer Datuk Abdul Hakim Amir Osman said the Jom Tambah, Semarak Zakat and Jom Ulang campaigns encouraged individuals including private sector employees and Muslim civil servants to fulfil zakat obligations.

These campaigns strengthen PPZ-MAIWP’s efforts to increase zakat collection and ensure more asnaf in Kuala Lumpur receive benefits.

The recorded amount does not include total collection from the Jom Ulang Campaign which concludes on December 31.

Winners were celebrated at a ceremony at PPZ-MAIWP headquarters in Cheras with prizes including holiday packages, Umrah packages, motorcycles, laptops and gold bars.

Twenty-eight main winners attended the ceremony comprising seven from Jom Tambah Campaign, 20 from Semarak Zakat Campaign and one monthly winner from Jom Ulang Campaign.

Overall 327 lucky zakat payers were selected as winners at the end of the campaign period.

PPZ-MAIWP called on previous zakat payers to contribute again through the Jom Ulang Campaign running until year-end.

The public can still participate for chances to win prizes while helping extend benefits to asnaf in Federal Territories.

PPZ-MAIWP encouraged public and private sector employees to join Jom Potong Campaign by initiating or increasing monthly zakat payments via Monthly Zakat Deduction Scheme from July to December.

Prizes include holiday packages, Umrah package, motorcycles, PlayStation 5, MacBook Air and other rewards.

The first 5,000 payers who start or increase monthly zakat deductions will receive Gloria Jean’s Coffees vouchers worth RM5.

For more information on zakat and campaigns, the public can visit the official PPZ-MAIWP website at www.zakat.com.my. – Bernama