PPZ-MAIWP launches year end Zakat campaign for 2024

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council-Zakat Collection Centre (PPZ-MAIWP) has launched the Year End Zakat 2024 (YEZ) campaign to encourage Muslims, especially in the Federal Territories, to fulfil their zakat obligations by or before Dec 31.

PPZ-MAIWP said that the annual campaign, which began on Nov 15, offered various services and payment channels to facilitate zakat contributions while providing a 100 per cent income tax rebate for the 2024 assessment year.

“With the theme ‘Joy in Giving,‘ this year’s YEZ campaign aims to educate the public on sharing and giving through zakat, while fostering faith in Allah’s promise of multiplied rewards for those who spend their wealth in His path,“ said PPZ-MAIWP in a statement yesterday.

Exciting activities during the campaign include the Year End Zakat x Pasar Saloma Carnival, scheduled for four days from Nov 28 to Dec 1, featuring over 100 sales booths for visitors.

Special programmes like ‘Hari Bersama Pembayar’ will also be held every Friday and during the last nine days of December, offering meals and exclusive souvenirs to zakat contributors.

Additionally, the PPZ-MAIWP said that the ‘Berkat Niaga’ programme would provide zakat calculation services directly at business premises, while the Year End Zakat Tour would feature mobile zakat and ‘wakaf’ (endowment) counters in the Federal Territories.

The RM5 Rewards programme, meanwhile, offers a RM5 incentive to zakat payers using the Touch ‘n Go application.

The ‘Pusat Pungutan Zakat & Wakaf PPZ’ social media accounts on TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram, will also host various engaging content and activities throughout the campaign.

Zakat contributors during the campaign period stand a chance to win over 1,500 attractive prizes, including Umrah packages, vacation vouchers, and electric scooters.

“PPZ-MAIWP urges the public to fulfil their zakat obligations promptly to avoid last-minute crowds at counters and to take advantage of the income tax rebate,“ PPZ-MAIWP added.

Zakat payments during the campaign can be made through various channels, including PPZ-MAIWP counters, the www.zakat.com.my portal, the MyZakat app, Amil To You (mobile zakat counters), Ride2U, digital zakat counters, zakat collection agents, or Zakat Just One Call Away.

Further information on the campaign activities is available on PPZ-MAIWP’s social media pages or at www.zakat.com.my/yez2024.