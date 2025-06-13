KUALA LUMPUR: Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) is expanding its campaign to promote the importance of public transport by engaging the younger generation through a digital game application called ‘Rapid City’.

In a statement today, Prasarana said the game, accessible globally via the Roblox platform, offered a fresh approach to public transport through a futuristic style that reflected the spirit of urban connectivity, sustainability, and community collaboration.

According to the statement, the effort is part of Prasarana’s commitment to exploring new ways of delivering messages and education about mobility to the younger generation.

“Today’s younger generation are growing up in a digital world, and Prasarana sees platforms like Roblox as an opportunity to engage with them through a more creative and interactive approach.

“An initiative like ‘Rapid City’ is not just about entertainment, but also about introducing the concept of public transport and its importance in modern urban life in a relaxed and easily understood way,” Prasarana said.

The game, launched on May 29 under the title ‘Rapid City’, is accessible for free on the Roblox platform until Dec 31, 2025, with a minimum target of 100,000 users.

Prasarana said in the ‘Rapid City’ game world, players could explore a futuristic city by riding iconic Rapid KL vehicles such as MechaMonorail and MechaLRT, while taking on exciting missions to defeat evil robots.

“This experience combines elements of public transport, digital imagination, and gamified learning in the form of interactive entertainment,” it said.

According to the statement, the introduction of ‘Rapid City’ follows several initiatives by Rapid KL in collaboration with Monsta Studios, aimed at encouraging young people to use public transport in their daily lives.

Among them are the ‘Ride & Catch’ campaign featuring the popular animated character Mechamato and the promotion of the MyTourist Pass, where users can redeem limited-edition items such as the Exclusive MechaBot Tumbler.