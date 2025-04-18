RAWANG: A preliminary report on the gas pipeline fire incident in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya is expected to be released within a week, said Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan.

He said investigations are still ongoing by the police and the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) to determine the cause of the incident, including elements of negligence or sabotage.

“We expect to issue the initial report within a week, once findings from the scene are complete. Excavation works are underway and almost completed.

“We’ve identified the pipeline that exploded, and it is now under forensic investigation by DOSH, the police, and the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM),” he told reporters at the launch of the Bandar Country Homes Police Station here today.

The station was officiated by the Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, and was also attended by Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay.

The fire which broke out on April 1, sent flames soaring over 30 metres high, with temperatures reaching up to 1,000 degrees Celsius. It took nearly eight hours to completely extinguish the blaze.

A total of 81 houses were completely destroyed with structural damage exceeding 40 per cent, while another 81 were partially damaged. Fifty-seven houses were affected but not burned, and 218 homes remained unaffected.