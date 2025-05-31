SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has arrived in Singapore for a one-day working visit to participate in the 22nd Shangri-La Dialogue (SLD), the premier defence and security conference in the Asia-Pacific region.

The aircraft carrying Anwar touched down at Singapore Changi Airport at 11.39 am.

He will proceed to the Shangri-La Hotel on Orange Grove Road, where he is scheduled to deliver a Special Address at 2:45 pm.

Prior to that, the Prime Minister is scheduled to receive a courtesy call from United States Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Anwar will also meet Boeing Global president and Boeing Company senior vice president Dr Brendan Nelson on the sidelines of the dialogue.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin has been in Singapore since Friday to attend the dialogue.

The three-day 22nd SLD, which began on Friday, features participation from 47 countries, including 40 ministerial-level delegates, 20 chiefs of defence forces, over 20 senior defence officials, and leading academics from across the region.

During his visit, Anwar will also hold a bilateral meeting with his Singaporean counterpart, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. The two leaders are expected to review the state of Malaysia-Singapore relations and exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual concern.

Anwar is also scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam at the Istana.