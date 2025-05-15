Prisons Dept plans to market fabric products overseas

GEORGE TOWN: The Malaysian Prisons Department plans to market products made by prisoners, especially fabrics like batik, songket and woven textiles, to the international markets, including Europe.

Prisons commissioner-general Datuk Abdul Aziz Abdul Razak said the heritage products, produced by the prisoners, are of very good quality and have previously been in demand overseas through exhibitions held there.

“Fabric products like batik, songket and woven textiles made by our prisoners are of good quality and have been in demand not only locally but also internationally. So, we will step up marketing efforts on the world stage.

“We want to (market) them in Europe and other countries. We are looking for the right space and opportunity by holding discussions with Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) to bring our high-quality prison-made products to the global market,” he said during a high tea session with the wife of the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Penang, Toh Puan Raja Noora Ashikin Raja Abdullah here today.

At the high tea ceremony, Toh Puan Raja Noora Ashikin introduced the fabric products, and a fashion show showcasing the heritage textiles was also held.

Abdul Aziz said that one of the products in demand was the Songket Dua Wajah, which has two different design surfaces on the front and back.