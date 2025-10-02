KOTA BHARU: A private company will manage the Ramadan Bazaar at Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium this year after the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) withdrew from organising the event due to operational challenges.

Kelantan Stadium Corporation board member, Zamakhshari Muhamad said the corporation received a letter from FAMA on Jan 22, announcing its withdrawal from organising both the Ramadan Bazaar and Pasar Tani.

The corporation then received an application from a private company to take over the management of the bazaar site on Jan 26.

“The company is now responsible for leasing and managing the Zone B parking area at Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium for the Ramadan Bazaar this year,“ he said.

The company will now handle operations including overseeing the 160 stalls, with 157 already rented. The new stalls, measuring 10x10 feet, offer more space than the previous smaller stalls under FAMA, he added.

Zamakhshari said that unlike FAMA’s setup, the new rental fees include utilities, tables and amenities, with the company planning to host events, including a competition for the best and cleanest stalls.