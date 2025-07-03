Probe into Putra Heights blast transparent and independent - Selangor MB

CYBERJAYA: The investigation into the gas pipeline explosion in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, on April 1 was conducted independently and transparently, with no interference from the Selangor state government, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He clarified that the state government was not directly involved in the probe but was merely one of 212 witnesses. The focus now shifts to a special committee tasked with reviewing the incident report and proposing preventive measures.

“The investigation was carried out completely independently, without any state government interference. Disputes over the findings do not mean the report is inaccurate,“ Amirudin stated during a press conference after launching the Publicity and Public Participation Programme for the Sepang Municipal Council Draft Local Plan 2035.

The full investigation report will be made public once approved by the relevant authorities. “Once permission is granted, anyone can review it to determine accountability,“ he added.

Amirudin emphasised that the state government allowed the police full autonomy in their investigation, including summoning key witnesses such as developers, security personnel, and excavator operators. Police investigations found no evidence of negligence or foul play.

Earlier, Amirudin announced that Selangor would form a special committee to develop long-term strategies and propose new regulations to prevent similar incidents. The April 1 explosion severely damaged 81 homes, partially destroyed another 81, and affected 57 others, while 218 houses remained unharmed.