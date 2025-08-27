Legasi: Bomba The Movie showcases firefighters’ sacrifices

KUALA LUMPUR: Unlike most action films that pit good against evil, Legasi: Bomba The Movie takes on a unique challenge by portraying the real-life duties of firefighters as they face disasters, tragedies, and fires.

Producer Keoh Chee Ang said the film focuses on rescue operations while highlighting the values of sacrifice and camaraderie among firefighters, offering audiences a glimpse into the humanity of frontliners rarely seen on the silver screen.

“The central message we want to deliver is sacrifice, because in any incident, firefighters are always the first to enter the scene, regardless of the risks,” he told Bernama.

Interestingly, the film—an idea by the Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah—was produced with the full cooperation of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department. It also incorporates real-life incidents such as the rescue of climbers on Mount Kinabalu and the Putra Heights gas pipeline explosion.

According to Keoh, about 40 per cent of the storyline is based on true events, while the rest is dramatised to strengthen the narrative.

“More than 100 firefighters were also involved as supporting actors and extras. They didn’t just participate in filming but also reenacted actual operational routines. Their presence added authenticity to the action sequences,” he said.

Nearly 50 per cent of the film’s scenes employed computer-generated imagery (CGI), particularly in fire sequences, with post-production carried out in Hong Kong and China to ensure higher-quality visuals that meet international standards.

“This film proves that the local industry is capable of producing quality works even with limited budgets. We hope it nurtures greater respect for the role of firefighters and becomes a symbol of national aspiration,” Keoh added.

Lead actor Ben Amir, whose real name is Muhammad Amir Sabaruddin, 35, admitted that his role demanded both physical and mental endurance.

Portraying Amir, the second officer of the elite Alpha team who is forced to take command following a tragedy, Ben faced the challenge of embodying the transformation of a firefighter who must confront extreme situations, make swift decisions, and risk his life for others. - Bernama