KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has described the passing of renowned economist Prof Khurshid Ahmad as a significant loss to the Islamic world.

In a Facebook post today, Anwar said Ahmad was not only a scholar but also a prominent thinker, a pioneer of modern Islamic economic thought and co-founder of The Islamic Foundation in the United Kingdom.

“My deepest condolences. May Allah SWT accept all his good deeds, forgive his sins, grant him peace in the hereafter and place him among the martyrs and the righteous,” he said.

Anwar also expressed hope that Ahmad’s intellectual legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

International media reported that Ahmad, born on March 23, 1932 in New Delhi, India, died at the age of 93 in Leicester, United Kingdom, yesterday.

In a separate posting, Anwar expressed his sadness over the passing of renowned Peruvian author Mario Vargas Llosa, describing the Nobel laureate as a literary titan whose works stirred minds and challenged power.

“When I received the Order of the Sun of Peru last year, I reflected on the privilege of receiving a distinction previously awarded to him.

“His writing captured something uniquely Peruvian yet profoundly universal. His legacy will endure,” Anwar wrote.

According to media reports, Vargas Llosa died in Lima on Sunday at the age of 89.

He was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2010 for his acclaimed works, including Aunt Julia and the Scriptwriter, Death in the Andes and The War of the End of the World.