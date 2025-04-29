PUTRAJAYA: The investigation into corruption allegations involving former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has reached 15 to 20 per cent progress, said Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki.

He said the probe is still ongoing and Ismail Sabri is expected to be called in to provide his statement in two weeks’ time.

“We will summon him in about two weeks, as he has been asked to prepare several documents. The probe is ongoing and, as I mentioned earlier, it concerns his asset declaration.

“Such investigations generally require some time, as the individual served with a notice has the responsibility to explain the source of their assets, among others, and satisfy us as the issuing agency,” he told reporters after attending the Southeast Asia Anti-Corruption Conference 2025: Recalling Jakarta Statement, here today.

Azam said it was essential to verify whether the declared assets were accurate.

“If the declaration is found to be false or insufficient, further action can be taken,” he said.

The Bera Member of Parliament is being investigated over alleged corruption and money laundering involving expenditure and procurement of funds for the promotion and publicity of the Keluarga Malaysia programme during his tenure from August 2021 to November 2022.

The case is being investigated under the MACC Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

On March 3, Azam said that Ismail Sabri was a suspect in the corruption and money laundering case after MACC discovered about RM170 million in cash in various currencies, along with 16 kilogrammes of gold bars in a safe house during a raid.