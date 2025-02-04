Project contractor near site of Putra Height pipeline explosion to be quizzed soon: Subang Jaya OCPD

PETALING JAYA: The contractor responsible for construction works conducted near the site of the pipeline explosion will be identified and called by the police for statement recording purposes.

Subang Jaya district police chief Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said they would also refer to the local council to determine whether the contractor had the necessary permit.

“We will check with Petronas to see if any permit was issued by them. Additionally we will call the contractor involved for questioning,“ he told reporters at the site of the incident, today.

Wan Azlan said at present the police have received 59 police, the majority involving individuals who reported damaged houses and vehicles as well as those who sustained injuries due to the incident.

READ MORE: Construction project close to pipeline explosion received approval: Subang Jaya mayor

Yesterday, in the aftermath of the disaster, many allegations were being spread via social media regarding the cause of the explosion and fire of the gas pipeline at Jalan Putra Harmoni, Putra Heights.

Additionally, affected residents had reportedly claimed that the excavation work carried out by the project contractor was the cause behind the gas pipeline fire.

On a related matter, Wan Azlan confirmed that a total of 87 premises were damaged by the fire caused by the gas pipeline explosion, with a total of 235 premises, including shops and residential units, affected by the incident.

“148 premises were damaged due to the extreme heat from the incident.”

He also said 399 vehicles were also affected in the incident, where 225 were damaged by the fire, with the remaining 174 sustained damage due to the heat.