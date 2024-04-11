Project to widen KL-Karak highway expected to begin in January

KUALA LUMPUR: The project to widen the Kuala Lumpur-Karak (KLK) Highway, aimed at addressing congestion issues, especially during festive seasons, public holidays, and weekends, is expected to commence in January, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said that the concessionaire is in the process of finalising the project design before commencing physical construction at the site.

“This delay is due to a change in shareholders that has only recently been finalised. According to the Concession Agreement, the construction period for the KLK highway widening is four years, and it is expected to be completed by 2029,“ he said when replying to a question from Wan Razali Wan Nor (PN-Kuantan).

Ahmad added that the widening project, which will be carried out by AFA Prime Berhad (formerly known as ANIH Berhad) as the concessionaire for the KLK Highway, will cover a distance of 45.3 kilometres (km) with a total cost of RM2.1 billion.

Among the scope of work for the KLK Highway widening, which starts from the Gombak Toll Plaza to Bentong, includes adding one lane to Section 1, increasing the current three lanes to four lanes (from Gombak Toll Plaza to Genting Sempah).

Additionally, Section 2 will see an increase from two lanes to three lanes (from Genting Sempah to Bentong).

The scope of work will also involve the construction of a new two-lane tunnel adjacent to the existing tunnel heading East.

Meanwhile, Ahmad said that the Ministry of Works is also conducting a feasibility study for the construction of a road from the Pelangai junction, Pahang to Putrajaya to find a solution to enhance connectivity for the Central Spine Road (LTU) while determining alternative routes to reduce congestion on existing routes from the East Coast to the West Coast.

He mentioned that the study has been approved in the Rolling Plan 4 of the 12th Malaysia Plan and is scheduled for completion on Aug 12, 2025.

Replying to a supplementary question from Wan Razali on whether the government intends to reduce the operations of the three tolls at Karak, Bentong, and Gombak to one toll at a suitable location, Ahmad explained that the KLK Highway operates under an open toll system and any consolidation from three to one toll would have implications on the agreements that have been signed.