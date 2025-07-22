Proposal for parliamentary committee on MACC chief’s appointment needs review

KUALA LUMPUR: The proposal to form a Parliamentary Special Select Committee (PSSC) with government and opposition members to evaluate candidates for the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner post needs careful review, said Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

The Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) stated that the idea requires thorough deliberation and coordination among stakeholders, considering its suitability and broader impact.

She highlighted that the Dewan Rakyat currently has 10 Special Select Committees. “These committees function based on their respective terms of reference under the Dewan Rakyat’s Standing Orders and include MPs from both the government and opposition,“ she said.

Azalina added that the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS) 2024–2028 includes a sub-strategy under Public Accountability to “Review the appointment and dismissal requirements of the MACC Chief Commissioner and establish an MACC Service Commission” as part of long-term reforms.

The appointment of the MACC Chief Commissioner is governed by Section 5 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 (Act 696). Her response came after Dr Halimah Ali (PN-Kapar) questioned whether the government plans to establish such a committee. - Bernama