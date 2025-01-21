KUALA LUMPUR: The proposal to establish a cybercrime team similar to Interpol to strengthen cooperation and enforcement at regional level is seen as important to combat digital piracy.

Supporting the establishment of the team, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said digital piracy is now not just an issue of content theft or intellectual property theft but a major threat that can weaken the country’s innovation and creative industries.

“I also support the establishment of a cybercrime team similar to Interpol to strengthen cooperation and enforcement at the regional level.

“Close cooperation between the government, industry and society is needed to ensure that digital piracy can be completely eradicated,“ he said in a Facebook post today.

He said at the same time, the MADANI Government is also committed to strengthening efforts to combat digital piracy through amendments to laws such as the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588) which have contributed to the success of tackling the issue.

Ahmad Zahid also urged the people to work together to protect intellectual property rights and drive the growth of the creative industry for the sake of a more innovative and competitive future for the country.