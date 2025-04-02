KUALA LUMPUR: The prosecution objected to former Bersatu Information chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan’s application for Nepturis Sdn Bhd’s bank statements for the money laundering and corruption charges he is facing in the Jana Wibawa project.

Based on the respondent’s affidavit obtained by the media, the prosecution objected to the application, stating that the three bank statements in question requested by Wan Saiful were not relevant.

“Furthermore, those bank statements are unrelated to the charges brought against the applicant (Wan Saiful) under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 and Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001,” the prosecution stated in the affidavit.

The prosecution further stated that documents related to the charges, including the Maybank bank statements of Nepturis, had already been provided to the applicant under Section 51A of the Criminal Procedure Code.

In addition, the prosecution requested that the court strike out the names of two respondents: Raja Muhammad Aiman Raja Sa’adi, the Maybank Taman Tun Dr. Ismail branch executive, who is the 15th prosecution witness, and Maybank Islamic Berhad, from Wan Saiful’s application.

Wan Saiful filed a motion and supporting affidavit in the Sessions Court here on Jan 16, naming the prosecution, Raja Muhammad Aiman, and Maybank Islamic Berhad as the first to third respondents.

The Tasek Gelugor MP sought a court order directing the respondents to provide three Maybank bank statements in the name of Nepturis Sdn Bhd for the period January 2021 to December 2023, either in physical or digital form.

In the supporting affidavit, Wan Saiful stated that Raja Muhammad Aiman, who was called to testify regarding the Nepturis bank account in court, had not yet been excused, as the prosecution’s direct examination of him had not been completed.

Wan Saiful further stated that during Raja Muhammad Aiman’s testimony on Sept 19 and 20, 2024, the witness had referred to and confirmed several documents, including Nepturis’ Maybank bank statements.

However, the bank statements provided to the defence only covered July 2022 to December 2022 and January 2023 to June 2023.

“These documents (bank statements) are necessary as they relate to the charges against me. They are relevant to enable the court to obtain a comprehensive and holistic understanding of the material facts, evidence in this case, and my defence, to reach a fair decision,“ he stated in the affidavit.

During today’s case mention, deputy public prosecutor Farah Ezlin Yusof Khan informed Sessions Court Judge Rosli Ahmad that the prosecution had filed an affidavit in reply opposing Wan Saiful’s application and the request to strike out two of the respondents.

“I would like to hear the prosecution’s application to strike out the two respondents first on Feb 27, and the trial will continue tomorrow with new witnesses providing testimony,“ stated Judge Rosli.

Meanwhile, Wan Saiful’s lawyer, Amer Hamzah Arshad, indicated that they would oppose the prosecution’s application to strike out the two respondents.

Wan Saiful, 49, is accused of soliciting a bribe from Lian Tan Chuan as an inducement to assist Nepturis Sdn Bhd secure the Central Spine Road: Sertik to East Coast Highway intersection project from the Malaysian government, a pre-awarded project valued at RM232 million.

He is also accused of receiving RM6,962,694.54 in cash into his company WSA Advisory Group Sdn Bhd’s CIMB Bank Berhad account from Nepturis’ Maybank Islamic Berhad account as payment for helping the company obtain the Security, Safety, and Technical (SST) requirements for the same project.

Both offences were allegedly committed at the Royal Lake Club, Taman Tasik Perdana in April 2022, and at CIMB Bank Berhad Bukit Tunku Branch between July 8 and Sept 30, 2022.