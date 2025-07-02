Proton’s EV plant enhances AHTV, creates 3,000 jobs opportunities - Saarani

TANJUNG MALIM: Proton Holdings Bhd’s electric vehicle (EV) assembly plant in Tanjung Malim will mark a new chapter in strengthening the development of the Automotive High Technology Valley (AHTV), said Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

He said Proton’s confidence in AHTV has created over 3,000 job opportunities for the people of Tanjung Malim, thereby strengthening the country’s automotive industry ecosystem.

“Therefore, I see the construction of this Proton EV plant as not just an assembly facility, but an investment for the future.

“It is the first plant in Malaysia specifically built for the assembly of new energy vehicles; reflecting our commitment to green technology and the advancement of the national automotive industry,” he said in his speech during the plant’s groundbreaking ceremony today.

Proton board member Ahmad Jauhari Yahya and Proton deputy chief executive officer Roslan Abdullah were also present.

Proton’s RM82 million assembly plant will produce various NEV models for the local and export markets.

The first phase is expected to be completed by the end of 2025 with a capacity of 20,000 units per year. Once completed, it will produce various models based on the Global Modular Architecture (GMA) platform, starting with the Proton e.MAS 7, marking a milestone as the first EV model from a Malaysian automotive brand.

Saarani highlighted that Malaysia has a strong automotive ecosystem, expertise in semiconductors and automotive electronics, as well as government initiatives such as the installation of 10,000 EV charging stations by 2025.

“This uniqueness not only provides a competitive edge but also attracts strategic investments from major automotive companies like Proton, further strengthening Malaysia’s position in the EV industry,” he said.

Saarani added that the state government is confident that strong connectivity and infrastructure are crucial in advancing the high-tech industry.

He further stated that following the West Ipoh Span Expressway (WISE) project, which connects Gopeng and Kuala Kangsar, Perak has long-term plans to enhance its logistics network.

“One of the key initiatives is to ensure that the AHTV in Tanjong Malim is connected to the Lumut Maritime Industrial City (LuMIC) in Manjung through the construction of a new highway to support the industrial ecosystem comprehensively,” Saarani said.