Proton targets 6,000 export units in 2025, eyes global expansion

KUALA LUMPUR: Proton International Corporation Sdn Bhd (PICSB), the global arm of Proton Holdings Bhd, has set an ambitious target of 6,000 vehicle exports for 2025. The company plans to double this figure by 2026 and achieve a tenfold increase by 2030. Currently, Proton exports to 19 countries, with further expansion planned for high-potential regions.

PICSB chief executive officer Edmund Lim Meng Thong highlighted the company’s aggressive growth strategy, stating, “We are actively hiring more talent for our regional sales and marketing teams to support this expansion.” He also emphasized the role of the Automotive High Tech Valley (AHTV) in boosting production capacity to meet rising international demand.

Proton’s export journey began in 1986 with Bangladesh, and by 1992, it became the fastest-growing car franchise in the UK, selling 15,000 units annually. At its peak, Proton vehicles were available in 64 countries before the company refocused on high-growth markets in ASEAN, China, India, the Middle East, and North Africa.

“Proton remains committed to expanding its global presence with new models and technologies,“ the company stated. Since 2020, Proton has exported 20,169 vehicles, making it Malaysia’s leading automotive exporter.

The Proton e.MAS 7 has emerged as a key player in recent export sales. Since its launch in December 2024, the model has recorded strong demand, with 916 units sold in May alone across domestic and international markets. Year-to-date sales stand at 3,632 units, with 233 units shipped to Nepal and Trinidad & Tobago.

Proton’s top three exported models since 2020 are the Proton Saga (10,998 units), Proton X50 (3,986 units), and Proton X70 (3,316 units). The e.MAS 7 has now climbed to third place in export performance this year. - Bernama