PUTRAJAYA: The Public Service Department (PSD) is focusing on five key initiatives to bolster the public service as the main pillar of the country’s administration, aligns with the royal address delivered by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.

Its director-general Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz outlined these initiatives as public service reform, human capital empowerment and welfare care, enhancing the well-being of public officers, fostering integrity and accountability, and strengthening national identity and the spirit of service.

“PSD will remain at the forefront, ensuring that public officers are always equipped to meet new challenges and remain competitive in delivering the best possible service to the people,“ he said in a statement today.

Wan Ahmad Dahlan said that through public service reform, the PSD aims to enhance service delivery systems by adopting digital-based work practices, which will reduce bureaucratic inefficiencies and improve government operations.

“(PSD will) ensure that the public service is more responsive to the evolving needs of the people and the economic sector,” he added.

Through the human capital empowerment initiative, the PSD is implementing continuous training and development programmes to enhance the skills and competitiveness of civil servants, particularly in the high-tech and digital era.

“PSD is cultivating a work culture based on integrity, transparency, and professionalism, ensuring that the public’s trust in the service maintained while promoting efficient and responsible governance across all aspects of government management,” he added.

In his royal address at the opening of the First Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 15th Parliament yesterday, Sultan Ibrahim stressed the need for the government to take decisive action via diplomatic, legal, and defense channels to safeguard the nation’s sovereignty and interests.

The King also expressed appreciation for the loyalty and dedication shown by all members of the civil service, the Malaysian Armed Forces, the Royal Malaysia Police, and all government agencies.

Wan Ahmad Dahlan said that His Majesty’s recognition of civil servants is not just a form of acknowledgment but also a significant trust to ensure that the public service remains relevant, efficient, and always prioritises the people’s interests.

“The PSD will continue to lead reform efforts, ensuring that the public service evolves in tandem with current developments, ultimately contributing to Malaysia’s progress as a developed and prosperous nation,“ he said.