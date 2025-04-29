PTPTN comes forward to settle late Manarina’s PTPTN loan

KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) student Manarina Hasya Muhamad Karim, 22, who died in an accident involving two buses inside the campus last month will have her outstanding loan of RM12,629.82 with the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) settled.

PTPTN in a statement informed that the late Manarina’s loan which she had obtained to pursue her Bachelor’s degree, was settled through PTPTN’s Education Loan Group Takaful Protection Scheme.

“PTPTN with full sympathy through the Program Ziarah PTPTN Prihatin had visited the next of kin of the victim who died in this tragedy which occurred in front of the bus stop near Jalan Persiaran Perdana, UUM.

“The visit session and handing over of corporate social responsibility (CSR) contributions was held at the residence of the deceased’s next-of-kin in Felda Chemplak, Labis, Johor and officiated by PTPTN Senior General Manager, Corporate Communications and Marketing Department Zawiah Wan Abu Bakar who represented the PTPTN Chairman and Management,“ the statement said.

Also present was PTPTN Johor State Office Branch Manager Rafidah Sidek.

PTPTN in the same statement said that the next of kin will also receive a death khairat amounting to RM1,500 as well as a CSR contribution in the form of RM2,000 cash and a food basket.

“The tragedy on April 19 has left a deep impression on all members of the family of the deceased. PTPTN as an agency under the Ministry of Higher Education continues to be committed to implement CSR programs and safeguard the welfare of its borrowers.

“PTPTN expresses its sympathy to the family of the deceased. Hopefully, the benefits received through PTPTN’s Education Loan Group Takaful Protection Scheme can provide some relief and support to the next of kin of the deceased during this difficult time,“ the statement said.

Group takaful coverage is intended to protect the amount of loans that PTPTN has issued to borrowers and provides coverage 24 hours a day throughout the world in the event of death or permanent disability.

For any borrower who has died or suffered a disability, their next of kin, heirs/claimants must make a claim by completing the Takaful Claim Application Form which can be obtained through the official portal www.ptptn.gov.my.

The Takaful Claim Application Form along with the required supporting documents must be submitted to the nearest PTPTN State/Branch Office or mailed to PTPTN Headquarters, PTPTN Tower, Kuala Lumpur.