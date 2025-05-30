Public advised to be alert: Beware of fraudulent haj offers

KUALA LUMPUR: The public is reminded to exercise caution when purchasing haj packages, following Saudi Arabia’s recent decision to tighten the issuance of Mujamalah (special quota) visas for Malaysian pilgrims.

Acting Director of the Commercial Crime Investigation Department (JSJK) Datuk Seri Muhammed Hasbullah Ali said that in light of the tightened issuance of Mujamalah visas, the department anticipates a rise in haj fraud syndicates promoting seemingly attractive fake packages to deceive unsuspecting victims.

He advised the public to remain vigilant and avoid falling prey to such scams by verifying whether the company or agent offering the package is officially registered with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) and Pilgrims Fund Board (Lembaga Tabung Haji - TH).

To date, the police have received one report involving haj package fraud, with losses amounting to RM71,000, he told a press conference here today.

He said this year, Saudi Arabia has reduced the number of Mujamalah visas for Malaysians to perform the haj pilgrimage, and because of that, the issuance of permits has become much stricter.

According to Muhammed Hasbullah, a special task force has been formed by Bukit Aman, in collaboration with MOTAC and TH, to address the issues of stranded haj pilgrims. It will coordinate investigations, manage documentation and take legal action against those suspected of involvement in fraudulent haj package offers.

The task force’s operations centre will be at the One-Stop Centre Meeting Room, Level 2, Block B Parking, Main Terminal, Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA, he4 said, adding that it is part of an initiative to strengthen the service delivery system to the people, especially in dealing with complaints and issues related fraudulent haj offers.