RIDING high on their emphatic 7-1 win over Brunei today, the national Under-23 (U-23) football squad will waste no time in preparing for a tougher challenge against Indonesia on July 21 to determine their semi-final hopes in the AFF U-23 Championship.

Head coach Nafuzi Zain said the focus was now entirely on building a solid strategy and getting the players mentally and physically ready for the decisive Group A match.

“The match against Indonesia is the biggest challenge. But we will not back down. Our focus now is on recovery, and on mental and physical preparations for the next match,” he said after the game here.

He said a detailed analysis would be conducted to identify Indonesia’s strengths and weaknesses, but acknowledged that playing at the Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Main Stadium would present significant challenges and pressure.

He said this situation required the players to be highly motivated and fully prepared to face the thunderous cheers of the home crowd and enter the field with full confidence.

“We know Indonesian fans are extraordinary and extremely passionate, but our players are also very spirited. This is the time to prove their capability,” he said.

Commenting on his decision to change the starting lineup against Brunei today, Nafuzi explained that it was due to player injuries and to give others a chance to gain experience.

Man of the Match Muhammad Haqimi Azim Rosli, who scored twice, vowed to give his best and carry the winning momentum into the next game.

“I promise to give 100 per cent to help the team reach the semi-finals,” he said - BERNAMA