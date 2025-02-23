KUALA LUMPUR: The Johor Royal Press Office has cautioned against a fake social media account impersonating His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, and using images of the Johor royal family without permission.

The matter was shared in a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s official Facebook page today.

A screenshot of the fake X account was also shared.

“The public is advised to remain vigilant and not fall for fake accounts, which are often used by scammers for fraudulent activities on Facebook and other social media platforms,” according to the post.

The Johor Royal Press Office stressed that impersonation and identity misuse were offences under the law and strict action would be taken against those involved.

Previously, it was reported that an Instagram account had falsely used the identity of Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia.