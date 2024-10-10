Public servant charged with physical sexual assault on adopted daughter

SEREMBAN: A public servant pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to physically sexually assaulting his 16-year-old adopted daughter last year.

The 51-year-old man was charged with committing the offence on the girl at a house in Jelebu in May 2023.

The charge, framed under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, provides imprisonment of not more than 20 years and is also liable to whipping if convicted.

Judge Datin Surita Budin set bail at RM12,000 with one surety and also ordered the accused not to intimidate the victim and witnesses. he was also ordered to report himself at a police station once a month.

The court set Nov 27 for mention.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Nor Baizura Mohd Saubian, when requesting bail of RM20,000, told the court that the victim was still receiving treatment at a hospital and being cared for by the Social Welfare Department.

Lawyer Nur’ain Shahiera Khalid, representing the accused, requested a lower bail as his client was earning only RM2,500 a month and was supporting a wife and eight children.