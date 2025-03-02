KUALA LUMPUR: The public service will continue to be strengthened and improved in line with the development of digitalisation in efforts to expedite government affairs, said Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

He said to set the wheels in motion, the government is sending civil servants to India for a six-month course in artificial intelligence.

“The first group has completed their training in India, and we have already sent the second group of 21 individuals. We will also be sending the next group in due course.

“It’s going to be a continuous process of digitalisation in the public service,“ he told Bernama and RTM at the Parliament building lobby after the opening ceremony of the First Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 15th Parliament today.

Earlier, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, in his royal address during the ceremony, called for upgrading the government service system using more efficient and transparent digital technology.

Sultan Ibrahim also wanted the government to promptly implement efforts to strengthen digital infrastructure and the economy, enhance cybersecurity, and adopt the latest technologies.

On Jan 24, the Public Service director-general Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz said that an additional allocation of RM56 million for civil servant training to improve competency in new focus areas—artificial intelligence, digital transformation, cybersecurity, energy transition, food security and technology, national boundary, and disaster management—will soon be channelled to 28 ministries.