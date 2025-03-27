KUALA LUMPUR: The government has allocated RM1.9 billion to Prasarana to upgrade Malaysia’s public transport system, including expanding the fleet of diesel and electric buses, Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan announced today.

Speaking at the Rapid KL On-Demand event at Depoh Rapid Bus Maluri, he reaffirmed the government’s commitment to modernising transport infrastructure.

“As part of this initiative, RM55 million has been set aside to acquire 300 Demand-Responsive Transit (DRT) vehicles, improving last-mile connectivity,” he said.

The investment also includes 310 new diesel buses, set for delivery by June, while 250 electric buses will start arriving by year-end.

“In addition, the government plans to procure a further 1,100 electric buses in phases, complementing the initial batch and further strengthening Malaysia’s public transport network,” he added.