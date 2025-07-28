Public urged to use Bas.My for subsidised bus service continuity

ALOR SETAR: The Ministry of Transport is urging the public to utilise the Bas.My stage bus service to ensure its long-term sustainability.

Introduced under the Stage Bus Service Transformation (SBST) programme, the service is being rolled out in phases this year with significant government funding.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke stressed the need for strong ridership to justify continued financial support.

“To convince the Finance Ministry to keep funding this, I need data proving its benefits. If people don’t use it despite affordable fares, securing future allocations will be tough,“ he said after launching the Kota Setar Bas.My service.

The federal government has allocated RM78.5 million over five years for 13 SBST routes in Kedah.

Since its phased launch on June 1, the Kota Setar service has seen around 30,000 monthly users, with projections reaching 40,000 by month-end.

Loke explained that higher ridership reduces per-passenger costs, making the subsidy more efficient.

“The annual cost remains RM15.7 million regardless of passenger numbers. More users mean better value for the government’s investment.”

On safety concerns following a recent fatal accident involving a Bas.My bus, Loke clarified that investigations are ongoing.

“Police will determine if negligence occurred. All operators must comply with strict safety rules, including speed limits and driver training.” - Bernama