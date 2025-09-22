Pulau Betong set to become model village

BALIK PULAU: Pulau Betong is getting more than just a facelift – it is being turned into a model village under the government’s Kampung Angkat Madani initiative, with 23 projects set to revamp facilities, brighten up community spaces and give its eco-tourism appeal a serious boost.

Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan said the programme aims to close the gap between urban and rural communities by upgrading basic amenities in villages.

“We focus on what can be improved so that people in villages have the essential infrastructure they need,” he told a

press conference at the Pulau Betong fishermen’s jetty.

Unlike conventional development projects managed centrally, Kampung Angkat Madani puts villagers at the heart of planning.

“What’s important is that we do it with the cooperation of the local community. We listen to what they feel is most urgent and we prioritise those projects first.”

He explained that this bottom-up approach involves not just federal ministries but also state agencies, local authorities and villagers themselves, ensuring projects are more responsive to local needs.

Pulau Betong, home to 1,200 residents (90% Malay and 10% Chinese), relies on fishing, farming and small industries. Government assessments found its facilities in need of urgent attention, while its eco-tourism potential remains largely untapped.

“Pulau Betong has many attractions that can draw visitors.

“Beyond infrastructure, we want to create opportunities that can stimulate local business.”

The village already has 24 homestays and draws visitors with its beaches, mangrove swamps, fishing spots, durian orchards and oyster and prawn farms.

Amir said growth in tourism can spill over into more income opportunities for locals.

By end-2025, 23 projects will be completed in Pulau Betong, including upgrades to Surau Al-Hidayah, Masjid Ar-Raudhah, the village hall and library, as well as improvements to roads, parking areas and the jetty.

Several community spaces are also being upgraded, such as the Dataran Kuala Pulau Betong recreational area, jetty toilets, the riverside at Kuala Sungai Betong and the village cemetery, which will soon feature floodlights and beautification works.

A new hawker centre and tourism-themed sculptures are also planned to make the village more welcoming to visitors.

Beyond physical works, the programme will support residents through tuition classes for students, skills workshops and community clean-up activities.

Besides Pulau Betong, Kampung Bukit Indera Muda, Kampung Guar Perahu and Kampung Terus in Permatang Pauh have also been chosen as Kampung Angkat Madani this year.

The finance ministry is coordinating the Pulau Betong project with the Southwest District and Land Office in Balik Pulau and the Prime Minister’s Department’s Implementation Coordination Unit.

Nationwide, the initiative covers 200 villages under Budget 2025, with a total allocation of RM200 million.

Amir stressed the initiative is not just about upgrading facilities but also about shaping future opportunities.

“The spillover we want is not only better infrastructure but also chances for people here to do business and improve their livelihoods.”

Also present were Balik Pulau MP Datuk Muhamad Bakhtiar Wan Chik, Pulau Betong assemblyman Datuk Mat Tuah Ismail and officials from the finance ministry.