Pump house, water intake tank to be built at Permatang Damar Laut PPSN

GEORGE TOWN: The Fishermen’s Integrated Service Centre (PPSN) in Permatang Damar Laut here will be the new site for the construction of a pump house and water intake tank, replacing the initial proposal to use the public field in the area.

Penang Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Mohamad Abdul Hamid said the project, covering an area of approximately 6,890 square metres, is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2025 and be completed by the second quarter of 2027. However, the total cost has not been finalised.

The Batu Maung assemblyman said the decision was made following an engagement session between local residents, the state government, Penang Infrastructure Corporation Sdn Bhd (PIC), and Silicon Island Development Sdn Bhd (SID).

“During the session, local residents expressed concerns over the proposed project being built on the public field, which is crucial for community activities. Although the developer had proposed constructing RM8 million worth of facilities, including a hall, sports courts, and food stalls, the residents insisted on preserving the area as green space for community use.

“After considering the feedback from residents and stakeholders, the state government decided to retain the public field as a community space and identified the PPSN, which is on a state-owned land, as the alternative site for the pump house and water intake tank,” he told a press conference here today.

Mohamad said the state government has also allocated a similarly sized plot of land to be developed into a new Matang Food Court, expected to become a popular destination with a modern design aligned with the Silicon Island development.

He said the RM8 million food court will include three restaurants, seven stalls, four food carts, and 200 seating spaces, divided between covered and open-air areas.

“The existing food vendors will be relocated there, and we will also open spaces for other traders. However, only the food court, pump house, and water intake tank will be built; no hall or sports courts will be included,” he said.