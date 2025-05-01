PETALING JAYA: The Computerised Vehicle Inspection Center (Puspakom) admits they lack specific mechanisms to detect commercial vehicles using rented spare parts to pass the inspections.

Harian Metro reported that the situation shows it is clear that Puspakom is unable to identify vehicles who try to cheat during inspections.

Furthermore, Puspakom is currently in talks with the authorities including relevant ministries to assist the agency in conducting thorough and detailed inspections on these vehicles.

The agency explained that it is unable to detect the use of rented components such as tyres, brakes, brake pads and other similar parts due to its common nature.

However, the talks held with relevant ministries and supervisors for improvement can lead to accurate and detailed inspections with the help of technology, according to Puspakom.

“For example, when we question the issue of tires, even though we inspect them, the damage may originate from the brake (axle), and we do not have the capability to inspect that part.

“When we inspect brake performance, we will check the effectiveness of the brakes and the performance of the tires,” the agency said.

For instance, the additional services such as changing of tyres or other components to pass the Puspakom inspection advertised widely on social media became a topic of focus after the tragic Ayer Keroh crash that killed seven on December 23.

The fatal crash that killed a family of five, a tour bus driver and a passenger is believed to be caused by a detached lorry tyre that landed in the middle of the highway.

Following the incident, the Road Transport Department (JPJ) launched Op Mengejut Puspakom nationwide and detected whether heavy vehicles were using worn-out retreaded tyres that are unsafe and are at risk of exploding anytime there was an inspection at the centre.