SHAH ALAM: The new self-declaration initiative at the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom) involving five items not related to safety concerns for commercial vehicles, announced on March 11, starts today.

Road Transport Department (JPJ) director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said the five items are vehicle body lettering, speed signs, first aid kits, registration numbers and the condition of passenger seats for public service vehicles.

He said the initiative will shorten inspection times and reduce failures due to non-critical issues, adding that vehicles that previously failed inspection for the five items can undergo reinspection online starting today.

“This flexibility is only allowed for vehicles that fail inspection for these five items, without affecting any other inspection criteria and applies solely to inspection procedures at Puspakom.

“However, these items remain subject to enforcement regulations under JPJ and the Royal Malaysia Police. The authorities will take action if the vehicles lack any of these five items, including fines of up to RM300 per item,” he said.

He spoke to reporters after inspecting Puspakom Shah Alam in Section 28, which Puspakom chief executive officer Mahmood Razak Bahman also attended.

Aedy Fadly said vehicle owners can download the guidebook on the criteria of the self-declaration and specifications of the five items from the Puspakom website.

According to him, the five items will be among the items that JPJ will inspect during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2025 special operation from March 24 to April 8 across the country.

Meanwhile, Mahmood Razak said that an estimated 7,500 commercial vehicle owners are expected to complete their self-declaration via the Puspakom website, which can reduce inspection times by nearly 10 minutes, addressing one of the leading causes of congestion at the vehicle inspection centres.