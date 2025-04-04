Putra Heights blaze: Digital Ministry to assess requests for device replacements

KUALA LUMPUR: The Digital Ministry will review requests for the replacement of damaged digital devices from victims of the recent gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya.

Minister Gobind Singh Deo said during his visit to the temporary relief centre (PPS) at Masjid Putra Heights, many victims reported that their digital devices, including laptops, internet equipment, and mobile phones, were damaged in the blaze last Tuesday.

“We will assess their requests over the next two to three days and discuss the matter with the Cabinet.

“Those affected by the fire can apply for device replacements through their respective members of parliament and assemblymen,” he told reporters at the incident command post in Putra Harmoni today.

For now, the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) will provide 500 power banks, primarily for evacuees at the PPS.

“This is just an initial assistance. We have also made requests for laptops, mobile phones, and other devices as part of the next phase of support,” he said.

The blaze involving a Petronas gas pipeline on Jalan Putra Harmoni, Putra Heights, occurred at 8.10 am last Tuesday and affected a total of 1,254 people from 308 families.

Eighty-seven homes were completely destroyed and rendered uninhabitable, while 148 homes sustained damage but are still livable after repairs.

As of 8 am today, 379 individuals from 97 families are sheltered at the Masjid Putra Heights PPS.