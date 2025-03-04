KUALA LUMPUR: Victims of the gas pipeline blaze in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya are urged to go to the Putra Heights Mosque temporary relief centre to have their identification documents (IDs) replaced for free.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said the National Registration Department (JPN) has mobilised the services of Bas Mekar and the mobile counter for that purpose.

“This is to enable them to come here instead of going to other JPN offices elsewhere to obtain services, mainly for the replacement of personal identification documents for free, particularly identification cards, birth certificates and other documents that come under the JPN’s purview.

“We understand this because these documents are crucial for them to make insurance claims or for obtaining aid and so on... this operation started today and will continue,” he told reporters after visiting the centre today.

Shamsul Anuar said the JPN has, so far, replaced 19 identification cards and 43 birth certificates through the services provided.

He also conveyed his condolences to the affected victims, besides emphasising the ministry’s commitment to easing their burden during this difficult time.