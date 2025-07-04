SHAH ALAM: The total value of losses and damage to residences involved in the gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya on Tuesday (April 1) is estimated at RM65.4 million.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said this is based on observations made by the technical team headed by the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department on the 437 houses identified as the final number of homes affected in the incident.

He said they found that 81 houses were confirmed to have been razed, with structural damage exceeding 40 per cent, 81 were partially destroyed, 57 were affected but not burned while 218 houses were not affected.

“In addition, prompt action by security teams, like the fire department, and assisted by members of the public and residents, saw the estimated value of property saved in this incident amount to RM285.9 million.

“The evaluation on the destruction of public infrastructure and nearby areas is still ongoing,” he told a media conference at the Selangor State Secretariat Building here today.

Amirudin added that they have also extended the inspection radius from the initial 290 square metres to 325 square metres.

“As of today, 151 houses have been confirmed safe and the owners and residents of these homes were allowed to return, but some houses may have minor damage which the owners will have to bear the cost of repairs,” he said.

Amirudin also announced the appointment of Deputy State Secretary (Development) Datuk Johary Anuar, who is also the State Economic Planning Unit director, to head the Recovery Phase, including the conditions and methods of repairing the affected areas, such as houses, roads, infrastructure and public facilities.

Meanwhile, Amirudin said only 20 per cent of the affected students involved in the morning session turned up today to go to school using the transport services provided.

“Perhaps, the others are still in trauma. As such, the State Education Department will send its officers and those involved in helping the affected students who are at the relief centres to continue with their schooling,” he said.

Amirudin also said that the Menteri Besar Selangor (Incorporated) (MBI Selangor) would also contribute RM500 each to 265 students identified to have been involved in the fire incident.

Amirudin had previously announced that the state government, in collaboration with Prasarana Malaysia Bhd (Prasarana), would provide five vans to transport children of victims involved in the fire incident in Putra Heights to 34 schools.

The Petronas gas pipeline fire, which shocked the nation last Tuesday morning, saw flames soaring over 30 metres high, reaching temperatures of up to 1,000 degrees Celsius. It took nearly eight hours to extinguish the fire completely.