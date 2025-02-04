PUTRAJAYA: The seven air quality monitoring stations near the location of the gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights yesterday have not detected any abnormalities in the area.

Department of Environment (DOE) Director-General Datuk Wan Abdul Latiff Wan Jaffar said the department is monitoring the surrounding areas including Kampung Kuala Sungai Baru, which is the nearest affected residential area.

“Air quality monitoring using CEREX gas detectors at the nearest location has been installed to monitor the current air quality status.

“So far, the air quality monitoring stations are still at a moderate level and have not detected any abnormal air pollutant index (API) readings following the incident,“ he said in a statement here today.

Putrajaya recorded an API reading of 58 as of noon today, while the API in Shah Alam recorded a reading of (53), Petaling Jaya (46), Klang (56), Cheras (52), Johan Setia (54) and Batu Muda Kuala Lumpur (50).

An API reading of 0-50 is good, 51-100 (moderate), 101-200 (unhealthy), 201-300 (very unhealthy) and 300 and above (hazardous).

Wan Abdul Latiff said air quality monitoring using the CEREX gas detector was carried out at Sekolah Kebangsaan Putra Heights 2, an area identified as a sensitive receiver located about two kilometres from the incident site.

“Monitoring readings up until noon found that no toxic gases were detected and the air quality level was still normal.

“DOE has increased enforcement actions and monitoring activities via land and air using drones as well as monitoring the API readings from time to time,“ he said, adding that the department was also coordinating with the relevant agencies to deal with the disaster situation.

The API recorded on the DOE’s website at noon today showed 46 stations with good air quality and 22 stations recorded moderate air quality. No station recorded unhealthy API readings.

The latest hourly API readings can be viewed on the DOE website at the url address, http:/leqms.doe.gov.my/ or by downloading the official MyJAS EQMS smartphone application on ‘Google Play’.

The public is also advised to visit the Ministry of Health‘s website at www.moh.gov.my for health advice and preventive measures during haze.